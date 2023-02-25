Friday evening, most of the Blues also went to the medal ceremony of Chappaz in Kranjska-Gora. For Claudel, on the other hand, it was rest, she coming out of a good final internship in Toblach (Italy). “Delphine is fine, confirms the coach of the Blue, Alexandre Pouyé. In the Toblach races, it arrived a little worn but, despite that, it finished 4” from the podium (6th in the 10 km free). It has still validated great progress. »“We can’t say we’re fresh all seasonexplains the Vosges. After all that, we had to regain mental and physical freshness. I think we handled that well. I listened well. I did the skiing I wanted, I had fun. I calmly approach the races here. »