One inhabitant out of three plays sports. Friuli Venezia Giulia is increasingly a territory where physical activity is practiced and also used for tourism promotion.

Mens sana in corpore sano said the Latins and as many as one inhabitant out of two of the region has been to a theatre. The data is contained in the theses of the fencing champion Mara Navarria and the president of the Teatro Stabile Rossetti, Francesco Granbassi, received by the regional councilor Tiziana Gibelli. «Friuli Venezia Giulia – underlined Gibelli – is at the national top both in the sporting and cultural fields. In an era in which appearing often obscures being, the works carried out by Navarria in Granbassi represent in a plastic way what merit is. A concept on which we must certainly insist: people who are fully committed to their activities and who, in addition to obtaining excellent results, find the time to engage in social work and study».

Navarria, world champion in epee and Olympic bronze in 2021 in Tokyo, with data from 2018, recalled how «34% of the inhabitants of Friuli Venezia Giulia practice sports and 27% do it continuously. The sports movement has around 144,000 registered members and 1,800 sports clubs, with 12,000 athletes per 100,000 inhabitants, the second region at national level. The ranking of Il Sole 24 Ore last August on the index of sportsmanship placed, on a national level, the former province of Trieste in third place and that of Udine in eleventh».

Navarria, in his thesis, analyzed the link between the Region, PromoTurismoFvg and Udinese football, «an important “case history” which demonstrates how sport represents a fundamental lever of networking and communication, nationally and internationally, to promote and enhance the territory”. Granbassi thanked the councilor for the work done over the years and in particular for the creation of the art bonus.

«The Fvg – explained Granbassi, using data from the 2019 pre-pandemic period – is the first Italian Region in the relationship between residents and admissions to the theater, with 52.96% who went at least once to attend a theatrical performance . To make a comparison, the nearby Veneto stops at 44.24%».