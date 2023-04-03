Everton dropped to the relegation zone after the weekend matches, West Ham, Bournemouth and Nottingham jumped over it.

If he were to win, he would jump from eighteenth to thirteenth place. So the battle for survival in the Premier League is balanced.

Tottenham, in turn, left the elite four after Newcastle’s win over Manchester United. Both Newcastle and United are his competitors in the fight for participation in the next year’s Champions League.

ONLINE: Everton – Tottenham

He goes to the game at Everton without coach Antonio Conte, who was dismissed last week. His current assistant Christian Stellini will lead the team until the end of the season.

After the last game in Southampton (3:3), Conte harshly criticized the players who squandered a 3:1 lead. Harsh words, unconvincing performances and results, it was no surprise that the Italian coach came to an early end. Then it came as a surprise that his longtime assistant was put in charge of the team.







