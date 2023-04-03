Home Sports ONLINE: Tottenham are already playing at Everton without dismissed coach Conte
Sports

ONLINE: Tottenham are already playing at Everton without dismissed coach Conte

ONLINE: Tottenham are already playing at Everton without dismissed coach Conte

Heung-min Son dribbles between Everton duo Seamus Coleman (left) and Alex Iwobi.


| Photo: AP

Everton dropped to the relegation zone after the weekend matches, West Ham, Bournemouth and Nottingham jumped over it.

If he were to win, he would jump from eighteenth to thirteenth place. So the battle for survival in the Premier League is balanced.

Tottenham, in turn, left the elite four after Newcastle’s win over Manchester United. Both Newcastle and United are his competitors in the fight for participation in the next year’s Champions League.

ONLINE: Everton – Tottenham

He goes to the game at Everton without coach Antonio Conte, who was dismissed last week. His current assistant Christian Stellini will lead the team until the end of the season.

After the last game in Southampton (3:3), Conte harshly criticized the players who squandered a 3:1 lead. Harsh words, unconvincing performances and results, it was no surprise that the Italian coach came to an early end. Then it came as a surprise that his longtime assistant was put in charge of the team.


English Premier League

29th round 04/03/2023 21:00

Assemblies:
Pickford – Coleman (C), Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey – Iwobi, A. Doucouré, Gueye, Onana, McNeil – D. Gray.

Assemblies:
Lloris (C) – Romero, Dier, Lenglet – Porro, Skipp, Höjbjerg, Perišić – Kulusevski, Son Hung-min – Kane.

Substitutes:
Begović – Coady, T. Davies, Garner, Mykolenko, Mina, Holgate, Maupay, Simms.

Substitutes:
Austin, Forster – Danjuma, Mundle, Moura, D. Sanchez, P. Sarr, Physician.

See also  Real Madrid do not do business at a loss!After the ceremony, the new era of fat tigers has become a thing of the past_Miro_Kroos_Armeni

Referee: Coote – Wood, Scholes

CLUB Z V R P S B
1. Arsenal 29 23 3 3 70:27 72
2. Manchester City 28 20 4 4 71:26 64
3. Newcastle 27 13 11 3 41:19 50
4. Manchester United 27 15 5 7 41:37 50
5. Tottenham 28 15 4 9 52:40 49
6. Brighton 26 12 7 7 49:34 43
7. Brentford 28 10 13 5 46:37 43
8. Liverpool 27 12 6 9 48:33 42
9. Aston Villa 28 12 5 11 37:39 41
10. Fulham 28 11 6 11 39:39 39
11. Chelsea 28 10 8 10 29:30 38
12. Crystal Palace 29 7 9 13 24:39 30
13. Wolverhampton 29 7 7 15 23:42 28
14. West Ham United 27 7 6 14 25:34 27
15. Nottingham 28 6 9 13 23:50 27
16. Bournemouth 28 7 6 15 27:55 27
17. Leeds 28 6 8 14 36:48 26
18. Everton 28 6 8 14 22:40 26
19. Leicester 28 7 4 17 39:49 25
20. Southampton 29 6 5 18 23:47 23

