The police originally wanted to check the driver on Bahnhofstrasse early on Saturday morning. According to the Hagen police, the man stepped on the gas pedal and fled. Several patrol cars immediately gave chase. Not only was the suspect speeding, he ran his car over VW Polo also ran several red lights and touched a police car that was supposed to prevent him from escaping.

Police threw chairs at them

An oncoming Opel parked across the road, presumably to prevent the police car from pursuing it, the Hagen police said on Monday. The police officers were able to dodge, but discovered the same car again a little later near Friedensstrasse. There, several people threw chairs on the street, also in the direction of the emergency vehicle. Nevertheless, the officials were able to continue the pursuit. In a street in the Altenhagen district, the suspect then suddenly braked sharply. A police officer then drove into the getaway car from behind at high speed.

Three injured

The occupants of the Polo initially fled on foot. A little later, the police could 28 -year-old driver arrested despite massive resistance. The search for his passenger continues. The driver of the Opel, who probably wanted to hinder the pursuit, has not yet been found. The police confiscated both cars. To the 28 -year-olds were given a blood sample. Two officers and the Polo driver were slightly injured in the operation. The fugitive 28 -year-old is free again after the provisional arrest.

The Polo driver is said not to have said so far why he sped away from the control. The police have yet to determine why the chase happened in the first place. The case will keep the officials busy for a long time, according to the Hagen police.

Escape from fear of the police?