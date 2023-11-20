OnlyFans model regrets showing her breasts at the Raiders game, for an incredible reason

“OnlyFans Model Goes Viral After Showing Breasts at Football Game”

On Sunday, November 12, model OnlyFans, Danii Banks, made headlines after showing her breasts during the Week 10 match between Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets. The incident sparked controversy as she was subsequently thrown out of the Allegiant Stadium by security guards and police officers.

In an interview with TMZ, Banks expressed regret about causing a disturbance, particularly because there were children present at the game. She acknowledged that it was a “mess” and apologized to anyone who may have been offended by her actions. Banks also clarified that the section she was seated in was only open to individuals over the age of 21.

Following the incident, Banks shared a video of the controversial moment on her Instagram account, which quickly garnered over 150 thousand likes and 3 million views.

The incident has drawn comparisons to Blueface’s recent visit to a Los Angeles Rams game, where he brought a group of strippers to a suite with nearly naked dancers. However, unlike Blueface, Banks was escorted out of the stadium for her actions.

As a result of the incident, Banks has been invited to appear at the famous Crazy Horse 3 strip club. The venue is located directly across the street from Allegiant Stadium, raising speculation that her antics at the game could be a preview of what’s to come.

