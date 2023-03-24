Home Sports opening note is missing and forgets the words- TV Courier
Was overwhelmed by a real media storm EllynoraNeapolitan singer of English origins, called to perform the anthem of England before the match against Italy, first qualifying match for Euro 2024. The singer immediately shows that she has some problem with the headset and the initial note of the hymn is missing “God save the King”. Astonishment and perplexity even on the faces of English footballers hug each other and ready to sing the song.
“I’m this way angry For what happened. I wanted it to be perfect, it wasn’t my fault» the explanation that the singer gave to Daily Mail. “He was such a guy honor to be invited singing the national anthem and I was so excited. I’ve never sung anything like this before. I’m more of a pop artist, but deep down there was a sound problem: the music stopped but then restarted. I was out of sync and it was difficult to recover. Was shockingthe fans are right to be get angry». On social media, the English fans did not spare his execution, calling it ‘the worst anthem ever sung’.

