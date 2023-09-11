Home » Opening victories for South Africa, Wales and Japan
Opening victories for South Africa, Wales and Japan

Opening victories for South Africa, Wales and Japan

Defending champions South Africa, Wales and Japan made a successful start to the Rugby World Cup in France on Sunday. The South Africans beat Scotland 18-3 at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

In the evening, the Welsh defeated Fiji 32:26 in an exciting game and took a step towards the quarter-finals thanks to the victory against a direct competitor for promotion. In the first game of the day, Japan celebrated an easy 42:12 win against Chile.

Group B

Tabel:

Schedule: September 9th Ireland Romania 82:8 10.09. South Africa Scotland 18:3 16.09. Ireland Tonga 9 p.m. 17.09. South Africa Romania 3 p.m. 23.09. South Africa Ireland 9 p.m. 24.09. Scotland Tonga 5:45 p.m. 30.09. Scotland Romania 9 p.m. 01.10. South Africa Tonga 9 p.m. 07.10. Ireland Scotland 9 p.m. 08.10. Tonga Romania 5:45 p.m

Group C

Tabel:

Schedule: September 9th Australia Georgia 35:15 10.09. Wales Fiji 32:26 16.09. Wales Portugal 5.45pm 17.09. Australia Fiji 5:45 p.m. 23.09. Georgia Portugal 2 p.m. 24.09. Wales Australia 9:00 p.m. 30.09. Fiji Georgia 5:45 p.m. 01.10. Australia Portugal 5:45 p.m. 07.10. Wales Georgia 3 p.m. 08.10. Fiji Portugal 9pm

Group D

Tabel:

Schedule: September 9th England Argentina 27:10 10.09. Japan Chile 42:12 16.09. Samoa Chile 3 p.m. 17.09. England Japan 9 p.m. 22.09. Argentina Samoa 5:45 p.m. 23.09. England Chile 5:45 p.m. 28.09. Japan Samoa 9 p.m. 30.09. Argentina Chile 3 p.m. 07.10. England Samoa 5.45pm 08.10. Japan Argentina 1:00 p.m

