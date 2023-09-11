Opening victories for South Africa, Wales and Japan

Defending champions South Africa, Wales and Japan made a successful start to the Rugby World Cup in France on Sunday. The South Africans beat Scotland 18-3 at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.

In the evening, the Welsh defeated Fiji 32:26 in an exciting game and took a step towards the quarter-finals thanks to the victory against a direct competitor for promotion. In the first game of the day, Japan celebrated an easy 42:12 win against Chile.

Group B

Tabel:

Schedule: September 9th Ireland Romania 82:8 10.09. South Africa Scotland 18:3 16.09. Ireland Tonga 9 p.m. 17.09. South Africa Romania 3 p.m. 23.09. South Africa Ireland 9 p.m. 24.09. Scotland Tonga 5:45 p.m. 30.09. Scotland Romania 9 p.m. 01.10. South Africa Tonga 9 p.m. 07.10. Ireland Scotland 9 p.m. 08.10. Tonga Romania 5:45 p.m

Group C

Tabel:

Schedule: September 9th Australia Georgia 35:15 10.09. Wales Fiji 32:26 16.09. Wales Portugal 5.45pm 17.09. Australia Fiji 5:45 p.m. 23.09. Georgia Portugal 2 p.m. 24.09. Wales Australia 9:00 p.m. 30.09. Fiji Georgia 5:45 p.m. 01.10. Australia Portugal 5:45 p.m. 07.10. Wales Georgia 3 p.m. 08.10. Fiji Portugal 9pm

Group D

Tabel:

Schedule: September 9th England Argentina 27:10 10.09. Japan Chile 42:12 16.09. Samoa Chile 3 p.m. 17.09. England Japan 9 p.m. 22.09. Argentina Samoa 5:45 p.m. 23.09. England Chile 5:45 p.m. 28.09. Japan Samoa 9 p.m. 30.09. Argentina Chile 3 p.m. 07.10. England Samoa 5.45pm 08.10. Japan Argentina 1:00 p.m

