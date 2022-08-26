Home Sports Osimhen, the agent: “Victor is a Napoli player, no negotiations in progress!”
Osimhen, the agent: “Victor is a Napoli player, no negotiations in progress!”

The statements of Victor Osimhen’s agent in a post on Twitter

The future of Victor Osimhen will be blue in color! Indeed, Roberto Calendaagent of the Nigerian football player, wrote a post about Twitter concerning the future of the blue striker. In the last few hours, in fact, there was talk of a possible exchange with the Manchester Unitedwhich he would offer to the Napoli 100 million together with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are the statements of Roberto Calenda about the future of Victor Osimhen:

No negotiations in progressno exchange. Victor Osimhen is a Napoli player and wants to play the Champions League with his Napoliafter having won it on the pitch with pride together with the coaches and teammates “.

August 26, 2022 (change August 26, 2022 | 19:03)

