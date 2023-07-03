Osimhen, words about the future: ‘I love Naples, there is no better place’

After a season of 26 league goals and the Scudetto brought back to Naples 33 years later, Victor Osimhen has definitely exploded attracting the attention of the big European clubs looking for a centre-forward. For De Laurentiis, the Nigerian is non-transferable… unless a mega offer from 150 million upwards, a price that could discourage most of the interested teams (Bayern Munich and Manchester United above all), who have not yet made any moves. But Osimhen doesn’t seem to care about the subject, as can be understood from the words released to the Nigerian portal Soccernet, in which he continued to underline his love for Naples and his desire to win again in the blue.

Osimhen: “Naples right choice. football mad city

“I’ve never seen a crazier city for football than Naples.” began Nigerian. People show their love for footballers and I see it everywhere I go. I am respected. Children love me, so many people admire me and wear my mask. For me there is no better place than Naples. I made the right choice by coming here.”

read also

De Laurentiis fixes the price of Osimhen: 150 million

“I’m addicted to trophies. Winning the Scudetto was great.”

To the Nigerian media, Victor Osimhen then recounted the emotion of the tricolor won on the night in Udine: “I won one of the most prestigious football titles in the world. And I won with a team that appreciates the little things you do. The Scudetto was great. Everything that comes after will be important, from the Champions League to the Italian Cup. I work hard to achieve it, e now I’m addicted to trophies because the scudetto was my first professional title. I can’t wait for the new season to start.”