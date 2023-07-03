Home » Monte Cazazza, one of the fathers of industrial music, dies
Since the beginning of his career Mount Cazazza was a musician y performer with a peculiar fixation for he most extreme art. She began to gain recognition when she moved to the UK to join a collective of radical musicians who rallied around the independent record label Industrial Records. This group of artistsCosey Fanni Tutti, Genesis P-Orridge, Peter Christopherson y Chris Carter– that caught your attention were part of the project COUM Transmissions known to perform sexual, violent performances y eschatological pretending questioning art on the border of morality. When it dissolved in 1976, it emerged Throbbing Gristlereason for which it was created Industrial Recordslabel that published his records, those of Cazazza, Cabaret Voltaire o SPK. His main strength was self management giving free rein to uncensored creativity that only found obstacles in the low budget that they countered by experimenting with new cheap formatslike the video.

That’s how the most popular music scene was born. revolutionary from the late seventies. The new panorama was enriched thanks to the appearance of Cazazza, since he defined it through the use of the label “industrial music for industrial people”, specifically the year 1977. The bases of the movement converged on an ideological and economic position vis-à-vis the music market, as well as an artistic practice that put noise at the center. Years later, well into the nineties, Michelle Handelman and Monte Cazazza founded M&MProductions y MM Movies giving rise to a series of experimental audiovisual works. “Blood, Guts And Beauty” o “Catscan” are some examples.

Cazazza was involved in a behavior rebel due to multiple actions controversial that he carried out to experience his “art”: pornographic collages in San Francisco, a cement waterfall in the art school building in Oakland (California) or burning the body of a decomposed cat during a weekend in 1971 to which he was invited on the occasion of the conferences on art. It had been years since Cazazza’s production was very sporadic, highlighting his compilation in 1996 “The Worst Of Monte Cazazza”. In 2018 she released “I Fight Like A Girl / Killing Time” a collaboration with Mary St. Marythe woman who has released the news of his death.

