Ostia, 9 August 2022 – Un man was wound with a screwdriver in a brawl erupted in a historic establishment on the Paolo Toscanelli seafront in Ostia , in Rome. The violent quarrel between bathers took place yesterday afternoon, in front of many people who crowded the beach on the Roman coast.

The worst was a man of Egyptian nationality, injured in the abdomen with a sharp object, probably a screwdriver. The thirty-year-old was found in a pool of blood and was rushed from 118 to the Grassi hospital in Ostia.

The attacker managed to escape and lose his tracks. On the beach of the Paolo Toscanelli promenade, the carabinieri of the Osti company intervened, alerted by dozens of calls from people who witnessed the brawl on the beach. The military has listened to some witnesses and are watching the footage of the cameras in the area to understand how the attacker moved after hitting the Egyptian man.