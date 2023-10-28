Liga MX fans are expressing their outrage and disappointment after what they perceive as a “theft” from Pumas UNAM in their recent match against Necaxa. The heated match saw player César Huerta being expelled for his actions, causing an uproar among supporters.

The incident occurred during the match between Necaxa and Pumas, where tensions were running high. As tensions escalated, Huerta’s actions led to his expulsion from the game. A video capturing the moment has been circulating, further intensifying the debate around the player’s actions.

Pumas, who had high hopes for the match, were dealt a tough blow with the controversial expulsion of Huerta. The team faced a difficult defeat during their visit to Necaxa, with the expulsion only adding fuel to the fans’ disappointment.

The controversy surrounding Huerta’s expulsion has quickly become a hot topic in the world of Mexican football. Fans have been quick to express their frustration and point fingers at Nailea Vidrio, believing she played a role in Huerta’s expulsion. The exact details of her involvement remain unclear, yet fans are passionately vocalizing their discontent.

The consequences of this expulsion have not only affected the player and team but also sparked a larger discussion within the Liga MX community. The game was filled with intense moments, with Pumas feeling particularly aggrieved by the decision.

As news of the expulsion spreads, various media outlets have been reporting on the incident. Fans and football enthusiasts eager for more information can find additional coverage on Google News. The passionate reactions from supporters, combined with the intense nature of the match, have solidified this event as a major talking point in Liga MX.