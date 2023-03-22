Home Sports Ozil retires from football at 34: the future in video games, his friendship with Erdogan, the controversies
Sports

Ozil retires from football at 34: the future in video games, his friendship with Erdogan, the controversies

by admin
Ozil retires from football at 34: the future in video games, his friendship with Erdogan, the controversies

Mesut Ozil, at the age of 34, has announced his retirement from playing football. In recent seasons in Turkey, the German has officially communicated his decision to say enough via social media: Hello everyone, after considerations and reflections, I announce my immediate withdrawal from professional football, we read. And again: I have had the privilege of being a footballer for 17 years, I feel extremely grateful for this opportunity. But in recent times I have suffered injuries which made it clear to me that the time to say goodbye had come. Ozil also thanked the fans and looked to the future: Now I have to look ahead and I do it thinkingor my amazing wife Amine and my two wonderful children, Eda and Ela, but you can be sure you will hear from me again. See you soon, Mesut.

22 March 2023 | 21:34

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Monza defeated at the debut, Toro wins 2-1 with Miranchuk and Sanabria

You may also like

Juve, Milik recovering from injury. The news

3rd league: home bankruptcy against Oldenburg – Bayreuth...

“Retegui remembers Batistuta, Vialli immortal”

Decision of the World Ice Hockey Federation: Teams...

European Qualifiers, all-time top scorers

3rd league: 1860 Munich manages first win under...

Football: Azzurri visit the Santobono pediatric hospital –...

Cancellation of “One Love”: DFB team in future...

Miami Open 2023 results: Andy Murray loses to...

Captain of the national hockey team: Mats Grambusch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy