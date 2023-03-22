Mesut Ozil, at the age of 34, has announced his retirement from playing football. In recent seasons in Turkey, the German has officially communicated his decision to say enough via social media: Hello everyone, after considerations and reflections, I announce my immediate withdrawal from professional football, we read. And again: I have had the privilege of being a footballer for 17 years, I feel extremely grateful for this opportunity. But in recent times I have suffered injuries which made it clear to me that the time to say goodbye had come. Ozil also thanked the fans and looked to the future: Now I have to look ahead and I do it thinkingor my amazing wife Amine and my two wonderful children, Eda and Ela, but you can be sure you will hear from me again. See you soon, Mesut.