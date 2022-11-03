The 70-year-old was injured in the leg during the demonstration he was participating in in Waziraband, in the eastern province of Punjab.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (he was the best cricket player in the world, invented a throw that did not exist before) was injured in the leg from gunshots fired during the demonstration he was participating in in Waziraband, in the eastern province of Punjab. The 70-year-old former national cricket captain was shot with an automatic weapon while holding a rally just outside the town of Gujranwallah.

The intervention — Arriving at Shaukat Khanum hospital, Khan – who greeted his supporters as he was transferred – underwent emergency surgery. “Doctors will provide news after the operation. Prayers are needed for the complete and rapid recovery of Khan and all our injured colleagues, ” the general secretary of the party Pti Omar Ayub Khan announced on twitter. Seven injured and one dead, Muazzam Nawaz, the toll of the attack according to a note released by the Punjab police, which states that a suspect has been arrested.

The aggressor — “I wanted to kill Imran Khan and no one else,” confessed the attacker. ‘”I did my best to kill him’ because he is deceiving people,” he said in a video statement relaunched on social media, adding that Khan ” was misleading the nation and I couldn’t stand it, I couldn’t even watch it, so l ‘I killed, I tried to kill him ”. It would be a premeditated gesture because, he continues, he has been planning the assassination attempt since Imran left Lahore. Instead, he denied having accomplices and explained that he acted alone: ​​” There is no one else with me. I’m alone, ” he said. See also The twin brothers won the fifth medal in the 14th National Games. Shaanxi Army Corps "The Little Prince" exploded in Chang'an Ding

