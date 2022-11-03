After the involvement in the investigation of the assignments of public housing by another manager and two employees of the Municipality of Treviso, the council of Mario Conte decided to cancel the ranking of the housing of Public Residential Construction. In short, everything needs to be redone, and to do it again will not be the Casa del Comune office, but the Ater.

“Without prejudice to the full awareness of the skills of the employees, who have always worked with professionalism and great sensitivity”, explains the mayor Mario Conte, “the municipal administration is creating the conditions so that, in the light of recent events, a positive working climate is fostered in addition to the maximum efficiency in the provision of services to protect citizens who are in a state of need. Hence the decision to transfer the Home Office to the Local Police Command which was already verifying, on my impulse, the positions of the occupants and also to immediately activate the procedure for the approval of the new announcement ».

Prosecutor and carabinieri are investigating the allocation of public housing of the Municipality, for which they hypothesize there was a group of “facilitators”, Made up of Roma families, able to guide them, through pressure from the House office of the Treviso municipality, whose manager Stefano Pivato is under investigation. A few days ago Roberto Bonaventura, manager of Urban Planning, Sebastiano Ladillo, holder of the organizational positions in the same sector, and Stefano Masiero, number two of the “Services for the home” office, also entered the investigation.

The investigation led to the seizure of many files, documents and deeds, some of which related to ongoing administrative proceedings, which in the meantime have been completely blocked. Even for those who had the right to housing, and are still waiting. The council has decided to revoke the ranking: the new call will be prepared in a short time.

“As regards the selection procedures aimed at forming the new ranking, the Municipality of Treviso”, they say in a note, “will make use of the collaboration of Ater which, as happens in many municipalities of the Region, will be specifically delegated: this is another measure motivated by the need to renew the organization and functioning of the Home Office relying on the expertise of an external and qualified body ».