Born in 2000, in France they approach him to the Chelsea midfielder for his flexibility: last year he was at Barnsley in the Championship, now he arrives in the rosanero

Over the years in Paris he earned the nickname “Kanté”. A business card of those that bode well, for Palermo, which Claudio Gomes has secured. Beyond the promising prospects of the player, this is the first operation in direct synergy with Manchester City, which held the card. Both clubs are part of the City Football Group, which welcomed the rosanero at the beginning of last July. Gomes, a French of Guinean origin born in 2000, is a midfielder who can be set back in defense if necessary.

The flexibility, the availability and the ability to recover the ball allowed him to grow in highly respected nurseries: after an experience in the teams of his hometown, Argenteuil, he moved to Evreux (where Mandanda and Ousmane Dembélé also passed) in 2011. He spent two years there before Paris Saint-Germain notices him. He wants it decisively, proposes him a project on a seven-year basis and this convinces the family. Nice, Lyon, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne, Monaco and Valenciennes would have welcomed him into their youth teams, but the PSG was more decisive. At the age of 18 he moved to Manchester City, made his debut playing a few seconds in the Community Shield a few weeks later, but was eventually turned over on loan to PSV. He played last season at Barnsley, in the Championship, making 31 appearances and one goal. See also The defending Serie A champions make matters worse!Rival Inter Milan withdraws Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo teammates or leaves the team – yqqlm

WHO IS — Football is a family business. Claudio’s father, Amarildo, is a former Rennes player, while his younger brother Ylan is registered in Le Havre. He does not like social media, he has strong leadership attitudes and a great passion for history, especially for the period of the French Revolution. His role models on the pitch are Casemiro, Busquets and Thiago Motta. He was born on 23 July, three weeks after the triumph of France at Euro 2000. In short, the stigmata of the predestined are all there.

1 September – 14:33

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

