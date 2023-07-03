Home » Paolo Piazza is the new coach of Legnano
Paolo Piazza is the new coach of Legnano

Legnano Basket is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Paolo Piazza as coach of the first team for the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 seasons.
Fresh winner of Serie B with Vigevano with which he won the right to A2 for next season, however he left the Vigevano bench a few weeks ago.

Piazza trained in basketball in the youth sector of Forti E Liberi Monza, a club with which he also made his debut as a coach; first in the Youth Sector and then on the bench of the First Team, in Serie B2.
In the same category he will also train in Como, Garlasco in Serie C.
In 2008 the call from Piacenza arrives with which in 3 years he takes the Emilian team from Serie C1 to LegAdue.
He moves to Varese, bank Robur Et Fides, in Serie B2.
In 2014 he was at Robur Saronno, in Serie C Gold, with which, at the second attempt, he dominated the Championship and won the Playoffs, giving the Saronnese the joy of promotion to Serie B.
Subsequently he is with Edimes Pavia Basket, with whom he will dominate the Regular Season again, missing the third consecutive final by a whisker.
In 2017 he landed in Vigevano with which he remained for 6 years until the happy end of the 2023/2024 championship.

