Brunete Fraccaroli’s loft is one of the highlights of CASACOR SP 2023 – MONDO MODA

Following the theme proposed by the 36th edition of CASACOR SP this year “Corpo e Morada”, the architect Brunete Fraccaroli developed the loft “O Reverso do Metaverso”. In a 180m² space, the warm tones express and transmit energy, welcome and joy.

Upon entering the room, the highlight is the gray velvet sofa and the orange fabric armchairs by Delumini. The shelf created by the architect herself has modern shapes with its sheets in MDF Gray Sacred, supplied by Duratex and made by Decorakasa (Mestre Carpenter) in partnership with Romanzza Moema. Luminaires by La Lampe illuminate the niches. To complement, handcrafted stationery by By Gabs, from the MK gallery, vases by 6F and Sui Objects.

Still in the living room, a work of art by Adrianna Eu, in which the artist uses cast brass with a chrome bath in the shape of a needle. Beyond Cris Bevilacqua’s crystals: the house and its inhabitant, a love relationship.

Living’s landscaping was done by Kawai Garden, using Calathea Lutea in vitrified pots by Organne.

To complement the composition of the living room, paintings and works of art from the Zipper, Fernanda Naman and Casa Amarela galleries, with photos by the artist Fabiano Al Makul. By Kamy’s gray rugs expand the living room and connect it to the kitchen.

The kitchen stands out with its straight lines in a joinery by Decorakasa (Mestre Joiner) in partnership with Romanzza Moema. The metals by Deca are decorated with the back splash in gray Dekton Micron stone by Cosentino, benefited by Pedra Única, which blends both with the joinery and with the appliances supplied by Crissair and LG. With straight lines, the architect developed the Micron Cosentino stone dining table, produced by Pedra Única Marmoraria, with chairs in wood and straw by Jader Almeida.

In the suite, modules with rustic Lepri coating on lowered ceilings, both the bathroom and the closet. Lighting by La Lampe, which work in order to generate the necessary and required comfort to the space.

A linear panel with an upholstered bed designed by the architect and executed by Simplicitá with velvet by Arthur Decor. The comfort of the mattress is the responsibility of Sleep Solution and silk bedding from Mundo do Enxoval. Dressing the main windows, Arthur Decor linen curtain. Minimalist lamps by Wentz set the tone on the bedside tables, with objects from Sui Objects.

Also highlights of the project are the works of art in the form of silver-plated birds, by Pedro Yossef, entitled “Floater”.

The bathroom has a crystal mirror and a tempered glass shower, made from Penha glass and supplied by Cebrace. Countertop in Rio Branco stone by Cosentino, chinaware and metal by Deca and crystal pendants by La Lampe.

Vallvre bathroom accessories give a unique sophistication to the space.

