The coach of the Tuscans speaks: “We are in ninth place but nothing changes. The goal is to save us. Baldanzi? Pure jewel. Vicar a phenomenon”
The province of miracles strikes again. Empoli always produces talent and, where Luciano Spalletti blossomed among others, launches another baby coach with a great future. The success at Inter is the icing on the cake that Paolo Zanetti has prepared. At the beginning of the adventure, he had revealed the goal: “To get to the result through a game idea that can enhance the players and entertain people”.