Para Swimming World Championships: Scholz wins the next silver medal

Status: 08/05/2023 8:59 p.m

Tanja Scholz brought the next medal to the German para-swimmers at the World Championships in Manchester with silver in the 200-meter freestyle.

The 39-year-old finished in the S5 starting class after 2:57.27 minutes, ten seconds later than the victorious Italian Monica Boggioni. For Scholz it is already the fifth medal at this World Cup. The athlete, who was incompletely paraplegic after a riding accident in 2020, won gold over 50 meters freestyle, 100 meters freestyle and 150 meters individual medley and over 50 meters breaststroke a first silver medal. At her World Cup premiere in 2022, she had already excelled with three gold and two silver medals.

Gina Böttcher, the second German in the race, finished sixth in the final in 3:11.02 minutes. In the final over 400 meters freestyle in the starting class S13, 16-year-old Phlip Hebmüller finished eighth. Mira Jeanne Maack swam over 200 meters individual medley in the SM8 starting class in seventh place in the final.

Already 16 medals for the DBS

The German Disabled Sports Association (DBS) has so far won 16 medals in Manchester. At the last World Championships in Madeira last year, the German swimmers won 14 medals (4x gold, 6x silver, 4x bronze). A total of twelve athletes will start for the DBS in Manchester by Sunday.

