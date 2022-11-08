Home Sports Paralympic table tennis, Giada Rossi is world champion in doubles
Paralympic table tennis, Giada Rossi is world champion in doubles

Giada Rossi is Paralympic table tennis doubles world champion for the second consecutive time. After the 2017 title in Bratislava, on Tuesday 8 November, in Granada, she won the gold medal with Michela Brunelli in a heated final against Thailand won 3-1.

A fantastic match, with the last point won by Giada thanks to a poisonous response on the opponent’s effect. A golden point, which was followed by the exultation of the Italian fans, who for days gave her support. And it is not over because, at 11.30, there is the final of the mixed doubles, a new specialty in the program. Rossi will make his singles debut only on Thursday, at 6.15 pm.

The doubles final was very interesting from a technical point of view, with the two teams not spared. The blue were opposed by the eternal Thai rivals Chilchitraryak Bootwansirina and Dararat Asayut. Having lost the first set to the advantages for 12-14, Brunelli and Rossi struck one set after another, winning for 12-10, 14-12 and finally 11-4.

But it was the third set that was decisive, in which Rossi and Brunelli first got back together after a 3-point advantage halfway through. To the advantages the concreteness and the coolness of Rossi made the difference. Then in the fourth the apotheosis, the exultation and off to the second world final of the day.

