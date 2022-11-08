Listen to the audio version of the article

Giuseppe Bono, managing director of Fincantieri and historical figure of Italian industry for 20 years, died at the age of 78. A few months ago he was replaced at the top of the group based in Trieste by Pierroberto Folgiero. To give the news on Twitter is the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto: «Giuseppe Bono, Peppino is missing. A close friend, a great man, an extraordinary captain of industry. He has dedicated his entire life to building wealth for Italy. I met him as soon as I arrived at Fincantieri, who was in serious trouble. Now it has the best products in the world ».

Calabrese, born in Pizzoni in the province of Vibo in 1944, a degree in Economics and Commerce and another recent honoris causa in naval engineering, Bono had been at the top of Fincantieri from April 2002 until April this year. He came from Finmeccanica where he joined in 1993 and where he had held various roles: from ’97 to 2000 he had been the general manager and then for 2 years managing director. He had begun his career that would have led him to become a long-term manager in 1963 with a training course in the administrative and management control area at Fiat-Finmeccanica, before joining Omeca (Fiat-Finmeccanica Group and from 1968 Efim) and then from 1971 to 1993 in Efim. Giuseppe Bono leaves behind a wife and two children.

Crosetto: goodbye to ex to Giuseppe Bono

Toti: was a figure of great importance for the nautical industry

“The president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti expresses, on behalf of the regional council, the deepest condolences for the death of Giuseppe Bono, former managing director of Fincantieri, who died today at the age of 78”. This was announced by a note from the Liguria Region. «Bono was a figure of great importance for the nautical industry of our country, as a guide for Fincantieri», adds Toti, «and in particular for Liguria, which hosts the Sestri Ponente, Riva Trigoso and Muggiano poles. We cannot forget his role, again as Fincantieri’s guide, in the construction of the new bridge in Genoa, after the tragedy of Morandi. Liguria Region is close to the family in this moment of pain ».

Guerini: saddened, he did great service to Fincantieri and to Paese

“Sorrowful for the death of Peppino Bono. In 20 years at the helm of Fincantieri he has rendered a great service to the company and to the country. I bear the memory, in the meetings with him during the years in which I was Minister of Defense, of his passion and of his intelligence ”. Lorenzo Guerini, former defense minister, writes on Twitter.