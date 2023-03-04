The guests from Litvínov scored a goal after 77 seconds, when in a two-on-one situation, Stránský found Freibergs, who sent the puck under the crossbar. The home team could have responded with chances from Hyka or Zohorna, but the Litvín goalkeeper Zajíček solved both situations. Pardubice’s efforts were hindered by a number of inaccuracies, Dynamo did not even use the power play.

At the beginning of the second act, Radil finished after a turn, but the guests again entered the third period with a goal. In the 23rd minute, Kudrna found Hlava with a precise pass from the goal post, who shot through Will all alone from close range. In addition, Vervy’s power play followed, during which Sukeľ hit the post of the Pardubice goal. Dynamo did not do well, at the end of the third, Říček did not beat Zajíček from an angle.

Pardubice didn’t get a goal until the 45th minute, when Zohorna headed in Vála’s shot from the blue line. In the next 39 seconds, it was even equalized when Paulovič came through and finally cleared the puck behind the goal line.

Freibergs, or Adam Musil on the Pardubice side, could send their teams into the lead, but the situation did not change in the third period. In the fourth minute of extra time, the hockey players of Pardubice played a power play, but the winner of the game was finally decided by separate raids. The home team did not score once out of four attempts, Zdráhal and Stránský scored for the visitors.