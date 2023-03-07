Home Sports Paris Saint-Germain: Season off for Brazilian Neymar




Status: 06.03.2023 6:45 p.m

The season has ended prematurely for the Brazilian superstar Neymar from the French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The superstar has to have an operation.

As the club announced on Monday (March 6th, 2023), the attacking player will undergo an operation on his right ankle in Doha/Qatar in the coming days and will be out for three to four months.

Neymar sustained the injury on February 19 in the game against OSC Lille (4-3). As the 31-year-old has repeatedly had problems with his ankle in recent years, PSG’s medical department recommended an operation.

Without Neymar against Bayern

Paris will fight on Wednesday (9 p.m.) at German record champions Bayern Munich for a place in the quarter-finals Champions League. The French had lost the first leg 0-1.

