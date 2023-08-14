Neymar Generates Intrigue with ‘Like’ About Tension with Mbappé on Instagram

3
Neymarthe Brazilian soccer star, gave “like” to a publication on Instagram that talks about an alleged tension between him and his former teammate at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Kylian Mbappé.
The post in question, shared by @fiqueiputomesmo_, states: “Last summer, Mbappé made it clear to PSG that there was no longer a place for him and Neymar on the same squad. Coincidentally, the day Neymar was practically announced at Al-Hilal, Mbappé returned to training super happy.
This interaction on social networks has reignited the rivalry between Neymar and Mbappé.
