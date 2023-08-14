Russian Zielinski’s analysis of Independiente’s transfer market and what else he wants to add

The manager of Independiente, Ricardo Zielinski, affirmed this Monday that they made “a good pass market” for the start of the Professional League Cup and the challenge for the Argentine Cup against Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero, while emphasizing on the positions that remain to be filled.

“We are satisfied with the incorporations, we have made a good market. We are looking for one more center back and a striker. We brought players on all the lines and the final touch is missing”, Zielinski pointed out at a press conference, the day before playing with Central Córdoba for the 16th round. of the Argentine Cup.

“We need players to come and give a big hand, that’s why we’re going slowly,” said the former DT from Belgrano and Estudiantes La Plata.

Regarding the chance that the club will bring about the return of Domingo Blanco, who plays for Sport Club Dnipro-1 in Ukraine, the coach said: “Mingo (Blanco) plays very well and is welcome. His personal situation is complicated by where he is, ”he described.

The incorporations of Independiente for the Professional League Cup

Independiente added Federico Mancuello, Mauricio Isla, Lucas González, Felipe Aguilar and Alexis Canelo, facing a second semester of the year where they must add points to escape from the last places in the annual table, in order to remain in the highest category of Argentine soccer.

On the other hand, the “Russian” made reference to the beginning of the Professional League Cup where Independiente will face Colón de Santa Fe, in Avellaneda: “For Independiente it is an obligation to be competitive in this championship. Hopefully we all go to the same place together, the players who come are going to help us a lot and so are the people”.

In turn, Zielinski remarked once again that his goal is to qualify the team for an international cup: “My goal will not change until the last day. Whenever I go to a club I set myself goals. Not to say that it will be any time soon. But hopefully we can do it this year.”

Lastly, the “Red” coach spoke about the difficult sporting and financial situation the club is going through: “I knew this was going to be a complicated battle since they called me. There were people who told me not to go to Independiente, but I’m not someone who dodges bullets, I like challenges. As in all the places where I have been, my resignation is on the table, I am someone honest and when things don’t work, they don’t work,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

