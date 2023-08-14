Mid-August in the city? Here’s what to do…

Nanni Moretti had understood everything in expensive daily. He let Rome empty itself during the hottest weeks of the year to make beautiful Vespa rides between the various districts of the capital.

In fact, mid-August and its surroundings are not necessarily the days when you go to the beach or organize walks or trips to the mountains. A valid alternative, both for those who live in urban centers and for those who want to discover its wonders while avoiding crowds of tourists, is to spend the mid-August holiday in the city. Maybe after organizing a lunch of grilled meat and beer with yourself or with friends.

Let’s not underestimate, as Moretti teaches us, that mid-August in the city can be an opportunity to look at the streets and squares that you may have frequented for years from a different perspective. Given the low traffic density, for example, we recommend moving around on foot or – if you have one – with a vehicle greensuch as the bike or the electric scooter.

What to do in mid-August in the city: five tips

We have taken five large urban centers as an example, to give you some advice on how to spend the mid-August holiday in the city. Ready? Let’s go.

Mid-August in Milan

Excellent news: for mid-August, Milan keeps all its civic museums open. With a very welcome surprise: those usually paid for will be accessible for free starting at 14:00.

Palazzo Reale will also be open, with free exhibitions from 12 to 19:30. And at 19:30 on August 15th a guided tour is scheduled along the battlements of the Castello Sforzesco.

The range of possibilities was expressed by Tommaso Sacchi, Councilor for Culture of the Municipality of Milan. Sacchi said: “On Tuesday 15th August, the Milanese and visitors will have many opportunities to devote themselves to art, discovering permanent collections, visiting exhibitions, going to the cinema in the many summer arenas located in the city and attending a live show, with various appointments which are part of the show schedule Milan is aliveespecially outside the circle of the 90/91″ (that is the bus lines that delimit the most central area of ​​the city).

Mid-August in Turin

The city of Turin will adopt a similar policy for mid-August, with museums open at discounted prices.

Ticket at 6 euros, for example, for the MAO (Museum of Oriental Art), the GAM (the Civic Gallery of Modern Art) and Palazzo Madama. Reductions also for those who visit the National Cinema Museum on 15 August, while admission to the Gallerie d’Italia will be free.

The Pietro Micca Museum, the Fruit Museum, the Radio Museum and the Widespread Museum of the Resistance are also free on August 15th. And the Egyptian Museum will extend the entrance hours from 9:00 to 21:00.

The Trecate, Colletta, Franzoj and Lido pools will also be open.

Mid-August in Genoa

Suggestive the choice, in Genoa, to extend the opening hours of the aquarium on the day of August: 8:30-22:00

All the main city museums are open, which in most cases will welcome tourists from 10:00 to 19:00. AND at the National Galleries of Palazzo Spinola, the entrance ticket will be halved (from 10 to 5 euros) from 14:00 to 18:00.

And then, the Luzzati Gardens at 20:00 on 15 August will host a (free) comedy show by Andrea Di Marco, as part of the review Mid-August in the district, listen to a buccaneer!

Mid-August in Rome

On mid-August in the capital, the Civic Museums, the Palazzo delle Esposizioni, the Macro and the Mattatoio remain open, as well as the Baths of Caracalla. The Arch of Malborghetto and Villa di Livia will be open for visits.

There will be screenings in the open-air arenas, theatrical performances at the Amphitheater of the tourist port of Rome, on the Ostia seafront, and at the Arena Gigi Proietti Globe Theater Silvano Toti 2023 in Villa Borghese.

E in the Cinecittà World Cinepiscina, entertainment from 11 to 23 for young and old, with balloons, giant spheres and colorful inflatables that will add to the park’s over 40 attractions.

Mid-August in Naples

Extraordinary opening on August 15th for the Royal Pontifical Basilica of San Giacomo degli Spagnoliwhere the concert of sacred music by the Suaviternova Choir will be held at 8.30 pm, directed by maestro Pietro Biancardi.

The Maschio Angioino will also remain openwhich those who stay in the city on August 15 will be able to visit for free and without reservations.

There will also be free shows in Piazza del Plebiscito. And in the Quartieri Spagnoli the film festival continues on 15 August Estate to Court 2023.

Finally, from 10 to 16 August (August 15 included) evening walks are back on Path 1 of Vesuvius, organized by Umberto Saetta and the volcanological guides of the I Vesuviani association. Guided excursions in the Vesuvius Park are limited in number and reservations are required.