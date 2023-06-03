Home » Patrick Mahomes shows off skills at Royals celebrity softball game
Sports

Patrick Mahomes shows off skills at Royals celebrity softball game

by admin
Patrick Mahomes shows off skills at Royals celebrity softball game

Patrick Mahomes is a man of many talents, and not just on the football field.

The superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who owns a stake in the Kansas City Royals and was a prospect in the 2014 MLB Draft, took center stage at the Royals’ star-studded celebrity softball game Friday.

First, the Super Bowl LVII champion slugged a home run.

Then, Mahomes made a no-look throw to nab actor and Kansas City fan Eric Stonestreet at first base — but unlike the ones the two-time NFL MVP usually makes during football games, this one was also behind his back.

Finally, Mahomes used his athleticism to run down and tag out a runner trying to score — even after some questionable interference from the opposing team.

Now Mahomes is channeling his inner Babe Ruth by calling his shot to hit another home run when the Chiefs offense plays an intrasquad softball game.

Hopefully in that game, Travis Kelce is a designated hitter and not a pitcher.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Royals

Patrick Mahomes

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

See also  Why Putin can't unload Prigozhin and Wagner, despite everything - breaking latest news

You may also like

Milan, Leao renews: ‘Milan is my home, Ibra...

Tianjin issued another “10 million fitness experience coupons”...

1-0 to Sudtirol, Bari goes to the final...

It’s official! Besides Messi, another star will also...

French Open 2023: Coco Gauff plays Mirra Andreeva...

Formula 1: Mercedes upgrade in Barcelona in endurance...

“I want to win again here” – breaking...

A forty-year-old taboo broken. Zadina talked about the...

the Apple AirTag is all you need

Bundesliga: Rapid one point is enough for a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy