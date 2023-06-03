Under the Works for Taxes mechanism, projects will continue to be developed in PDET municipalities – news

For the PDET Alto Patía and Norte del Cauca subregion, nine projects have been approved for $63,000 million for Education and Transportation.

In total, for the 170 PDET municipalities, grouped into 16 subregions, 40 projects for $269,289 million were approved, highlighting initiatives in the Education, Transportation, Energy, Housing, City, and Territory sectors.

These projects will reach more than a million people who live in the territories historically most affected by the armed conflict, poverty and the presence of coca, marijuana and poppy crops.

The number of projects by sector is broken down as follows:

Education: 23 projects

Transportation: 12 projects

Energy: 2 projects

Housing, City and Territory: 2 projects.

In order to continue contributing to the construction of peace and contribute to the cohesion of the social fabric in the municipalities where the Programs of

Development with a Territorial Focus (PDET), 69 private companies were linked to one or more projects, which they will finance with part of their income tax, under the Works for Taxes mechanism, for $520 billion.

It should be noted that all the projects were endorsed by the respective communities, which took an active part from the process of structuring the initiatives, going through the other phases until their consolidation.

Raúl Delgado, director of the Territory Renovation Agency (ART), highlighted the support of the private sector and state companies to improve the living conditions of the inhabitants of the PDET municipalities that are the most affected by the conflict and poverty.

Among the companies that will participate in the execution and start-up of the projects are Ecopetrol, Celsia, Parex, Hocol, ISA, Arturo Calle, among others.

Likewise, for the Zomac municipalities (Zones Most Affected by the Conflict), 37 projects worth $218,501 million were approved.