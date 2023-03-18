Home Sports Pau Gasol: The defense has disappeared, the essence of basketball which is team play is being lost
Pau Gasol: The defense has disappeared, the essence of basketball which is team play is being lost

Pau Gasol: The defense has disappeared, the essence of basketball which is team play is being lost

Pau Gasol spoke about modern basketball, especially in the NBA, and about the defense which, according to the Spanish legend, has disappeared.

“The defense has disappeared. I don’t like the fact that we’re losing the essence of basketball which is team play,” Gasol said.

“Before, if you shot in the first eight seconds of the action, they sent you to the bench. It’s all run and gun now.”

