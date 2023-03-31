10
Paul Heyman joined Ryan Satin on the latest episode of “Out of Character” just days ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39 where Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and discussed the importance of respecting Dusty Rhode’s legacy while preparing to go up against The American Nightmare.
Paul Heyman joined Ryan Satin on the latest episode of “Out of Character” just days ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39 where Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and discussed the importance of respecting Dusty Rhode’s legacy while preparing to go up against The American Nightmare.
8 HOURS AGO・Out of Character with Ryan Satin・2:31