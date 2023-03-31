Home Sports Paul Heyman calls Roman Reigns a “revolutionary of the industry” | Out of Character
Sports

Paul Heyman calls Roman Reigns a “revolutionary of the industry” | Out of Character

by admin
Paul Heyman calls Roman Reigns a “revolutionary of the industry” | Out of Character

Paul Heyman joined Ryan Satin on the latest episode of “Out of Character” just days ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39 where Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Title against Cody Rhodes and discussed the importance of respecting Dusty Rhode’s legacy while preparing to go up against The American Nightmare.

8 HOURS AGO・Out of Character with Ryan Satin・2:31

See also  Old Wild West, here is Palumbo: medical examinations and then the signature

You may also like

Serie A: Napoli-Milan Champions dress rehearsal – Football

CBA Comprehensive: Guangsha reverses Fujian and Sichuan loses...

Veselý won Kuchta player of the month among...

Wimbledon 2023: Russian & Belarusian players can compete...

Rugby: Syrian Jarkas leads Austria in World Cup...

10 years ago the murder of his girlfriend...

Shen Menglu scored 2 goals in 5 games...

Ukrainians will not take part in the qualifying...

Solidarity with Sevilla and Betis

adidas Sportswear joined hands with Tmall Heibox to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy