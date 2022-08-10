Home Sports Pavia, mister Tassi studies more tactical variants Stroppa and Giani convince
Sports

by admin
Enrico Venni

09 August 2022

PAVIA

Training at Pavia resumed yesterday after the Sunday rest granted by Mr. Tassi, the day after the 2-0 victory over Fanfulla in the first friendly test. On the market, the sporting director Luca Sacco works to insert the last pieces to complete a squad that has already given good indications at the first exit.

Joseph Stroppa, born in 2000, striker in the last championship at Sancolombano in Excellence, scoring 11 goals is also among the players who came to light on Saturday. Since last Thursday the young striker has been training with Pavia under the orders of Mr. Tassi who wanted him after last season’s experience in the banina jersey. The agreement between Sancolombano and Pavia is for a loan, only the details are missing and between today and tomorrow Stroppa should be registered by Pavia. At that point, however, the market will not be closed because there should still be an arrival to complete this summer phase. You look to an experienced player to be included in the defensive department.

Against Fanfulla, Tassi deployed two of the newcomers in the first half as central players, Concina and Ioance, the first landed in blue from Leon (Serie D), the second a loyal coach of the blue for many years between D and Excellence at Sancolombano. In the second half, Di Bartolo (2001), no longer under (the vintages of young people in Excellence this year are from 2002 to 2004), acted in the middle, with Piagni, ex Verbano. He aims to complete the squad with another element of experience for the Italian rearguard. As for the form, we saw from the first exit how Tassi can focus on 4-3-3 with two winger to support the center forward, in the second half with Bigotto and Calvi in ​​support of Principe. Or alternatively the 4-3-1-2 or 4-4-2 with Maione in support of two points or in a rhombus with a high vertex. A Pavia with more tactical solutions between experienced and young players who have given good impressions such as Giani (2003), already seen at work as a starter in the last part of last season. –

Enrico Venni

