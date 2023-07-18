Pedro Troglio: A Legend Among Olimpia Fans and the Fashionable Coach in Honduras

Title: Pedro Troglio Talks About Olimpia’s Friendly Matches, Coaching Career, and Reinaldo Rueda’s Appointment

Date: July 18, 2023

In a recent interview, Argentine coach Pedro Troglio spoke about his experiences with Olimpia, his team’s upcoming friendly matches in the United States, and his thoughts on Reinaldo Rueda’s appointment as the new coach of the Honduras National Team.

Troglio has become a legend for Olimpia and his fans, with six titles under his belt. He is adored by supporters who often approach him for photos or autographs. The Argentine coach is currently leading Olimpia on a tour in the United States, where they will play friendly matches against Municipal, Comunicaciones, and Motagua.

While Troglio expressed his dislike for playing frequent friendly matches and on synthetic pitches, he acknowledged the financial benefits they bring to the team. He also praised the support they receive from fans during their visits to the United States.

When asked about Rueda’s appointment as the new coach of the Honduras National Team, Troglio reiterated that he never considered himself a candidate for the position. Despite some fans advocating for him to take the role, Troglio stated that he was never approached or considered by the Federation.

Speaking about Olimpia’s upcoming season and the Copa Centroamericana, Troglio acknowledged the demanding schedule but remained optimistic. He emphasized the importance of unity within the team and urged fans to enjoy the matches peacefully.

Regarding the Honduran soccer landscape, Troglio noted improvements in the league’s organization and the quality of teams. He believes that the upcoming tournament will be even more challenging than previous years.

Closing the chapter on the rumors linking him to the Honduras National Team, Troglio expressed his happiness at Olimpia and the success they have achieved. He noted that the lack of consideration from the Federation is disheartening, but he remains focused on his role with Olimpia.

Troglio praised Reinaldo Rueda as an excellent and capable coach, highlighting his track record and achievements. He expressed his full support for Rueda and the National Team, believing that Honduran soccer is highly competitive.

The interview concluded with Troglio offering his suggestions for Rueda’s new role, based on his knowledge of the current state of Honduran soccer.

Overall, Pedro Troglio’s interview showcased his dedication to Olimpia, his thoughts on the upcoming season, and his support for Reinaldo Rueda’s appointment as the new coach of the Honduras National Team.

