Star basketball player James wants to compete at the Olympics in Paris

The four-time NBA champion led the star-studded USA squad to Olympic gold in Beijing 2008 and London four years later. He has a bronze in his collection from Athens 2004. He was not at the golden successes in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and two years ago in Tokyo.

The best scorer in the history of the NBA, who is preparing for his 21st season in an overseas competition, is trying to rope other elite players such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum or Draymond Green into the team for Paris, according to The Athletic.

According to The Athletic, the management of the national team is aware of James’ interest, but refused to comment further on the situation. But according to American basketball experts, the national team wants to build the strongest possible selection to avoid further embarrassment after the disappointment of fourth place at the just ended World Championship.

