Pelé has entered the dictionary, in Portuguese it means someone extraordinary

“Something or someone who stands out from the average, whose quality, value or superiority cannot be compared to anything or anyone else, just like Pelé, the nickname of Edson Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), considered the best sportsman of all time; exceptional , incomparable, unique,” states the dictionary tagline that was unveiled at the Summit Sports event in Pacembo on Wednesday.

So far, the word pelé has been included in the Michaelis digital dictionary, and Pelé’s family has received the password on a memorial plaque. It will be included in the next edition of the printed version.

The authors of the petition wanted to pay tribute to the late three-time world champion and his legacy in a field other than sports with the “Pelé to the dictionary” event. “The whole world knows and honors the best Brazilian of all time. Now is the time to honor Pelé, the immortal king, with a word in the dictionary,” urged Pelé’s foundation on social networks.

Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died last December 29 at the age of 82. The former Brazilian forward is the only footballer in history to have won the World Cup three times (in 1958, 1962 and 1970).

