Pelé has entered the dictionary, in Portuguese it means someone extraordinary

“Something or someone who stands out from the average, whose quality, value or superiority cannot be compared to anything or anyone else, just like Pelé, the nickname of Edson Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), considered the best sportsman of all time; exceptional , incomparable, unique,” states the dictionary tagline that was unveiled at the Summit Sports event in Pacembo on Wednesday.

So far, the word pelé has been included in the Michaelis digital dictionary, and Pelé’s family has received the password on a memorial plaque. It will be included in the next edition of the printed version.

THE KING IS OFFICIALLY IN THE DICTIONARY! He is the Basketball Pelé. She is the skin of Tennis. The expression that was already used to refer to the best in what you do is eternalized in the pages of the dictionary! Together we made history and put the name of the King of football in our language… pic.twitter.com/Yy5RwWjq8J — Pele (@Pele) April 26, 2023

The authors of the petition wanted to pay tribute to the late three-time world champion and his legacy in a field other than sports with the “Pelé to the dictionary” event. “The whole world knows and honors the best Brazilian of all time. Now is the time to honor Pelé, the immortal king, with a word in the dictionary,” urged Pelé’s foundation on social networks.