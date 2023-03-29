UEFA fines Eintracht Frankfurt for burning pyrotechnics in Champions League round of 16 first leg The Hessians have to pay a fine and do without some fans internationally.

FSoccer Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt has been partially banned from spectators and fined for burning pyrotechnics in the first leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League against SSC Napoli. The lower tier of the Northwest Curve must remain suspended for the next home game in a European club competition, the Disciplinary Chamber of the European Football Association, UEFA, ruled on Wednesday. Eintracht is currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga, which entitles them to participate in the play-offs of the Europa Conference League.

In addition, Eintracht was sentenced to a fine of 50,000 euros. The club has to pay a further 20,000 euros because the stairs were blocked in the game against the Serie A leaders on February 21.

Eintracht, who played in the Champions League for the first time in their club’s history this season, lost the first leg 2-0 at home. After the 3-0 defeat in the second leg in Naples, which led to riots among fans before and during the game, the Hessians were eliminated from the Champions League. The Naples police prefecture and the Campanian administrative court had previously issued a ticket ban for Frankfurt fans.