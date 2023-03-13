In the last few days, he remembered himself again with good pieces. On Thursday, Czech footballer Adam Hložek set up a goal for Edmond Tapsoba in the round of 16 of the Europa League against Ferencváros with a beautiful shot to the post, and on Sunday he scored himself in the Bundesliga. In Bremen, he beat his representative colleague Jiří Pavlenko with a precise header, this goal was ultimately the winner. Bayer defeated Werder 3-2 and moved closer to the sixth (last cup) place, six points apart. “Happy victory,” admitted Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecky.

