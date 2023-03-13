Home Sports Perfect header. Hložek beat Pavlenka with his fourth goal in the Bundesliga
Sports

Perfect header. Hložek beat Pavlenka with his fourth goal in the Bundesliga

by admin

In the last few days, he remembered himself again with good pieces. On Thursday, Czech footballer Adam Hložek set up a goal for Edmond Tapsoba in the round of 16 of the Europa League against Ferencváros with a beautiful shot to the post, and on Sunday he scored himself in the Bundesliga. In Bremen, he beat his representative colleague Jiří Pavlenko with a precise header, this goal was ultimately the winner. Bayer defeated Werder 3-2 and moved closer to the sixth (last cup) place, six points apart. “Happy victory,” admitted Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecky.

