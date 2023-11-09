Personalize Your EL TIEMPO Account: A Step-By-Step Guide

El Tiempo launches a new feature for users to personalize their news experience. The Colombian newspaper has introduced “My News,” an exclusive section where users can follow their favorite topics.

Upon creating an account with El Tiempo, users will be directed to personalize their profile and select their preferred news topics. They will also receive a verification email to confirm their account.

This feature aims to provide a more tailored news experience for users, allowing them to stay informed about the stories that matter most to them. Users will also have access to the latest news and updates through the El Tiempo app on all their devices.

In addition to the “My News” feature, El Tiempo features a live news section, “The Last,” which provides the fastest way to catch up on current events, and an option to edit favorite topics whenever users want to make changes.

With an emphasis on user experience and personalization, El Tiempo offers a subscription option for unlimited access to digital content, including newsletters, commenting on news articles, and saving favorite items.

This new feature aims to revolutionize the way users interact with news and stay informed, providing a customized experience that puts their interests at the forefront.

