FIFA said that Peru will not fail to complete the infrastructure necessary to host the tournament. There is not enough time to secure the required investments and to reach the necessary agreement with the Peruvian government, the federation announced.

Peru won the title in 2019 and was supposed to host the tournament, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed.

The same as the under-20 World Cup soccer player in Indonesia, who was stripped of FIFA’s championship last week due to the opposition of conservative Muslims in the country against Israel. Argentina will win the U20 tournament.