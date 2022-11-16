- Home
16 nov 2022
The average prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and methane are expected to drop slightly for next week. The first reductions, coinciding with the slowdown of the world economy, have already been seen this week, especially on diesel
Elena Comelli
