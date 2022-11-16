Home Sports Petrol and diesel, the price now drops. Here are the amounts per column – Economy
Petrol and diesel, the price now drops. Here are the amounts per column

by admin
Petrol and diesel, the price now drops. Here are the amounts per column – Economy
16 nov 2022

The average prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and methane are expected to drop slightly for next week. The first reductions, coinciding with the slowdown of the world economy, have already been seen this week, especially on diesel

Elena Comelli

