A car and a scooter completely destroyed after an accident are the “testimonials” of the shock campaign of the Municipality of Resana for road safety: the two vehicles were positioned next to the town hall as part of the accident prevention promoted by the Province of Treviso and Mom.

«For some years we have been supporting, on the occasion of the World Day for Road Victims, the initiatives promoted by the Association of Family Victims of the Road and this year we wanted to strengthen the message already launched at the table for safety promoted by the Province, explains the mayor Stephen Bosa.

“We wanted to add two destroyed vehicles and many messages to attract the attention of those who drive a car and don’t think about what can happen when driving at high speed or driving with a mobile phone in hand”.

«Almost thirty thousand vehicles pass in Resana a day in front of the town hall and I think that more than someone will stop to think and reflect on the many messages launched with this campaign which also includes those collected in the schools of Castelfranco by the Victim Family Association of the road”.

On Saturday 19 November in the evening, lighted candles will be displayed in the windows of the town hall in memory of the victims