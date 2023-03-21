Home Sports PGA Tour presenta “Beat the Pro”
PGA Tour presenta "Beat the Pro"

PGA Tour presenta "Beat the Pro"

The PGA Tour presents the new virtual reality challenge which aims to allow users to challenge the professionals thanks to the use of Meta Quest support.

Golf+, which he signed a five-year deal with the PGA Tour in December, it created the new “Beat The Pro” experience, which leverages ball tracking data from the Tour’s radar and court camera system, to give fans the opportunity to replicate the shots of the greats.

Beat The Pro is the first initiative in professional sports to transfer competition to VR headsets in near real-time.

The game is in fact immersed in a digital screen that shows clips of the players’ real shots broadcast by PGA Tour Live to allow fans to try and replicate the shots of the professionals as closely as possible.

Based on Golf+’s analysis of a user’s swing, Beat The Pro activates cheers and cheers for good shots, boos for bad shots and cheers for average shots. Users are randomly assigned which pro to virtually challenge and can play until they reach a chance to challenge their favorite champion.

Beat The Pro also includes a betting element of Golf+, where users can purchase or play to earn in-game credits and bet on their virtual swings against other Golf+ players. In-game credits can be redeemed for access to other mini games or reruns of real-world virtual clubs like Taylor Made and Callaway. Golf+’s partnership with the PGA Tour includes plans to continue adding virtual versions of real Tour courses into the game.

