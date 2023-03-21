Home News 60-year-old man found dead in vacant lot
60-year-old man found dead in vacant lot

Manuel Mejía Jiménez, 60, was found dead with a wound, apparently with a knife, to the neck.

The body of this man was seen by residents in the north of Valledupar at the height of the closed complex Marsella Real.

The case was presented on the morning of this holiday Monday. Authorities noted that the victim was semi-naked.

It was also known that two people arrived at the site of the discovery to verify if it was a relative who had been missing since Sunday afternoon. However, it has not been established that they are the same person.

Meanwhile, officials from the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office carried out the technical inspection of the body, while looking for information in the sector and also collecting videos from nearby security cameras.

