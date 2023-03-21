A traffic accident occurred in the direction of the highway that leads from Sonsonate to San Salvador, where a truck carrying different materials overturned.

In the mishap, another sedan-type vehicle was affected, hindering the passage of vehicles in that area.

Traffic PNC agents arrived in the area to inspect the accident and deduce responsibilities. In the event, only material damage was recorded, the authorities indicated.

The Police in conjunction with the VMT have intensified vehicle controls in different parts of the country in order to prevent this type of event that puts the lives of drivers and other people at risk.