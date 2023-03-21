Everything is on track for the Argentine National Team to have its party at home. The world champion team led by Lionel Scaloni already had its first training session at the AFA groundswhere hugs, smiles and the satisfaction of wearing the training shirts with the three stars on the shield abounded.

The first appointment of the two scheduled to be face to face with the fanswill be against Panama next Thursday from 9:00 p.m. at the Monumental, where the world champions will celebrate the historic coronation at the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

PHOTOS AND AUTOGRAPHS: the players of the Argentine National Team gave the fans a unique moment as they left the AFA premises. pic.twitter.com/BboLcZLJzw — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 20, 2023

As of this Monday’s practice, Lionel Scaloni will begin to think about the probable formation for the duel against the Central Americans. The possibility that is handled with more force is that the DT puts on the field the eleven footballers who played the final against France in Lusailin the historic definition in which the National Team won on penalties.

Lionel Messi enjoys the first day of practice with the National Team.

The Albiceleste will have their second training session on Tuesday from 5:00 p.m., and at 3:30 p.m. Scaloni will give a press conference. On Wednesday, the squad will have the third training session in the evening.

Argentina will face the two friendlies with a squad of 34 players, after Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla) and Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) were absent due to injury.

In turn, Scaloni summoned some youngsters who will have their first experience in the Major as Lautaro Blanco, Máximo Perrone, Facundo Buonanotte and Valentín Carboni; and also footballers who missed the World Cup due to injury, such as Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolás González.

El Huevo Acuña and Germán Pezzella, upon arriving at the AFA property.

Papu will be the only one of the world champions that will not be present at the festivities for not receiving authorization from their club. The player is in the middle of the recovery phase from an operation on his left foot that was carried out on February 10, after the injury he suffered in the round of 16 against Australia, in Qatar.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Thursday’s match at the Monumental stadium will be sold out, after the fervor registered in the sales system to which more than 1.5 million users entered looking for some of the 63,000 tickets made available. Another 20,000, it is estimated, were reserved for protocol income and commercial commitments.

The second commitment of the Scaloneta will be on Tuesday the 28th against Curaçao at the Único Madre de Ciudades Stadium in Santiago del Estero, which increased its capacity from 30,000 to 42,000 locations with the removal of seats in different sectors. Tickets for that presentation have not yet been released.



