High-Lift is nothing more than a permanent hair color that lightens your hair without the assistance of a bleach. It involves removing some of the natural pigment from your strands and applying the dye to it. This is done with the help of the higher percentage of ammonia and color pigments. The ammonia in particular opens the cuticle layer and ensures that your hair can absorb the colour. Try High Lift for highlights, bleaching, base breaking and find out in this article who this new coloring technique is suitable for!

What are the differences between high-lift blonde and bleaching?

Now, before you start celebrating the demise of the bleaching gimmick and dreaming of dying your hair blonde again, there are some important differences between these two products that you should take note of:

The first and most important difference is that Bleach can lighten your hair by 3 to 8 levels, while High Lift cannot lift the pigment and can lighten your highlights by more than 5 levels. This means that only people with dark blonde hair can go blonde with High Lift. So, if you have dark brown hair and dream of getting a super light shade of blonde, then bleaching is the best option for you.

High lift hair color CANNOT be used to lighten colored hair as dye cannot lift color. Therefore, it can only be used on natural, undyed strands. If you have colored hair, you must use a bleach before lightening it.

Notice : If you have had a permanent hair treatment (e.g. straightening), you should wait two weeks before trying High-Lift.

: If you have had a permanent hair treatment (e.g. straightening), you should wait two weeks before trying High-Lift. Although high-lift color makes your hair both lighter and stronger, stylists still recommend re-tinting it to get the exact color you desire. Toning is absolutely necessary to remove orange/bluish tones.

High-lift hair dye is relatively less damaging to your hair than bleach. However, if used incorrectly, it can wreak havoc on your hair.

Base breaker dyeing technique – what is it and what are the benefits for hair? You can find out here!

High lift for highlights – how do you do it right

You will need a few things for this process:

High lift hair color

40 volume developer

Gloves

Brush for coloring

High lift for highlights – instructions:

Follow the directions that come with the hair color – mix the color and two parts 40 volume developer in a bowl. You must use the mixture quickly for it to work. So don’t leave them for too long before using them. Divide your hair into four quarters by parting along the crown of your head and then horizontally across the back of your head. Work one section at a time, smoothing out the strands you want to lighten. Once you are done applying, you should leave the dye on for about 45-60 minutes. Check regularly that you are getting the desired result. After allowing the dye to set in, rinse off with lukewarm water.

Notice: We do not recommend using shampoo after treatment – this will only dry out your hair more. Use the conditioner liberally, even putting some into your damp hair after you’ve gotten out of the shower.

Ammoniak-Lift-Booster: Some high-lifting hair color manufacturers also offer what are called lifting boosters. It has more ammonia, and more ammonia means you can get even more lift – hence the name. Be careful though, because more chemicals means more damage to your hair. Only use this remedy if your hair is in really good condition! Plus, it can irritate your scalp even more. So if you know your scalp is sensitive, stay away from lifting boosters.

How should you care for your hair after bleaching?

After any type of treatment, it is important to nurture your hair back to health. 40 volume developers are quite harsh on the scalp and curls, causing dryness and breakage.

Use coconut oil: To combat the damage, it is important to nourish your hair BEFORE and AFTER the lift. A useful tip is to apply coconut oil before any type of bleach/dye/toner. Massage into your hair an hour before treatment and leave on even when you use the bleach. There may be some dilution of the product, which may mean it doesn’t lighten as much, but by the time you’re done treating your hair will be soft and not frizzy.

Apply the coconut oil after processing, especially on the ends of my hair, which dry out easily. Use a pea-sized amount and let it melt in your hands first. Rub your hands together to distribute the oil before running your fingers through your hair. As your hair dries, the oil should soak into your hair like a leave-in conditioner, leaving it soft but not greasy.

After High Lift for Highlights – Avoid Heat for a Week: Try not to use heat for at least a week after treatment – you need to give your hair a break. If you’re worried about your styling, check out these methods on how to get perfect curls without heat, here!