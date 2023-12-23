Salernitana-Milan, Inzaghi: “The boys were disappointed. We are on the right path”

Filippo Inzaghi, Granata coach, spoke to ‘DAZN’ after Salernitana-Milan, match of the 17th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A

Filippo InzaghiGranata coach, spoke to ‘DAZN‘ at the end of Salernitana-Milanmatch of the 17th day of the Serie A 2023-2024 which took place at the stadiumArechi‘ Of Salerno. Here, then, are his statements.

What are your feelings now? “There is regret for a draw with Milan, this says it all. Sorry for the kids. They had been unfairly mistreated. But between Bergamo and today they held their own against two very strong teams, among the strongest in Europe. Today we played against a very strong team, we deserved the victory for our spirit and desire. We had the balls to close it. I saw them very disappointed, and being disappointed at having drawn with Milan means that the path is right. If we are these people, we can compete with everyone.”

The mentality: “I haven’t arrived for long, since day one the team has followed me. Some fears had to be dispelled. With Sassuolo and Lazio we scored 4 points, then we made two unsuccessful attempts and some of our fears returned. Then maybe I exaggerate and put too many spikes, but we had to go and play. We played one on one with Milan, we have to find that spirit to play against Milan too because then when we go to face teams at our level it can make the difference. Tonight the old guard deserves applause: Mazzocchi, Candreva, Fazio. They must be an example, they gave their soul for Salernitana. I’m happy for our fans and our president, they have to see us fight like this.”