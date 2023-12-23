Home » Giorgetti on the ESM after ratification rejection: “Resignation? I’ll decide”
Giorgetti on the ESM after ratification rejection: "Resignation? I'll decide"

Giorgetti on the ESM after ratification rejection: "Resignation? I'll decide"

«The Minister of Economy and Finance was interested in the ESM being approved for economic-financial reasons but given how the debate developed in the last few days with the jury of honor and these things I don’t think there was any air here, it seemed to me there was no air but for reasons that were not only economic”. Thus the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti speaking to reporters after the vote in the Senate on the measure. The request for resignation after the rejection of the ESM? “The advice of the opposition is always useful but allow me to decide then,” added the minister.

Then Giorgetti addressed the issue of the stability pact: «When you all read it carefully you will discover that it is much better than it seems».

As for the maneuver, “I’m doing my job, it’s almost over because the Chamber is still there next week and then we will have our budget law as the government wanted and conceived it.”

