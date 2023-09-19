Police Investigate Fraud and Scam Complaint in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico

Headline: Elderly Man Falls Victim to Cloned Debit Card Scam in Toa Alta; Police Investigating

Toa Alta, [current date] – Local law enforcement agents from the Police Bureau are actively investigating a case of fraud and scam reported earlier today in Toa Alta. According to the 68-year-old victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, his ATH debit card from the cooperative was cloned by an unknown perpetrator. This imposter then masqueraded as the victim and successfully conducted multiple unauthorized transactions, amounting to a staggering $2,639.78.

Agent Elsa Aquino, attached to the Toa Alta Police Precinct, swiftly responded to the victim’s complaint. After conducting an initial investigation, Agent Aquino quickly referred the case to the capable personnel of the Property and Fraud Division, part of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) located in Bayamón. The specialized team will now take over the investigation and work diligently to apprehend the suspect(s) responsible for this fraudulent act.

The victim, understandably shaken by this experience, has expressed his frustration and concern about the growing prevalence of such scams. He urges other citizens to remain vigilant in protecting their financial information, as criminals continuously devise new methods to steal personal data.

Cloning debit cards and assuming the identity of their owners has become an increasingly common form of fraud. Perpetrators use advanced techniques to create duplicate cards, enabling them to access victims’ accounts, resulting in significant financial losses. Law enforcement agencies are aware of this detrimental trend and have been working diligently to counteract it.

In light of this incident, local authorities are urging community members to exercise caution when providing personal information or conducting financial transactions online or over the phone. Regularly monitoring bank statements and promptly reporting any suspicious activity is vital in combating cybercrime.

The Police Bureau, alongside financial institutions, is committed to enhancing preventative measures and raising awareness about the dangers posed by fraudsters. Efforts are being made to educate the public about the techniques employed by scammers, empowering individuals to better safeguard their financial security.

As the investigation into this specific case progresses, updates will be provided to the public. The Police Bureau encourages anyone with relevant information or who may have fallen victim to similar scams to come forward and collaborate with law enforcement in their pursuit of bringing these criminals to justice.

For further inquiries related to this incident, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Toa Alta Police Precinct.

