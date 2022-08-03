Original title: Phillips: Coming to Manchester City was like going home

Phillips: Coming to Manchester City was like coming home

Live it on August 3. Manchester City player Phillips accepted an interview with GQ magazine today and talked about his views on the transfer to Manchester City.

The purpose of the move from Leeds United to Manchester City?

They are coached by the best managers in the world and my mind went blank when it was reported that Manchester City were interested in signing me. If I’m leaving Leeds United I just want to go to Manchester City. I’ve heard that all the players are good and I know the players in the England national team well. They will try to fight for all the titles, but the main thing is that this is the team coached by Guardiola and I want to learn as much as possible from him. I feel like I’m coming home and I think they’ve accepted me as part of the team.

Manchester City have a lot of England players, what does this mean for the World Cup?

This transfer is important to me, but I want to test myself by playing with top players. There are many members of the England national team in the team, so I can understand them better. It would be great to get to know them and it would be great for the England national team.

Was it difficult to leave Leeds?

When I make football decisions, I always take family into consideration. When I told my family I was going to Manchester City, most of them didn’t believe it. When the transfer was finally done, my mum, my siblings said, ‘You need to test yourself, you need to win trophies and be a better player.’ That’s one thing I need to do, and Leeds United players, staff and fans have embraced this well. The Leeds United fans are fantastic, they are my family.

How to improve yourself at Manchester City?

I need to improve my skills better and better understand the role I need to play. I’ve been watching my team-mates for the past week and you can see how good they are and Guardiola has done a lot to help them understand the game. Manchester City have more possession of the ball than other teams in the game, so I want to improve my skills with the ball and make the right decisions in the game. Guardiola is a very demanding manager and I am sure he will help me do that.

Did you speak to Southgate about the transfer?

I spoke to him in June and he knew there were clubs that wanted to sign me and he asked me what I thought. I said I just wanted to go to Manchester City. I have always wanted to stay in England because my family is here and I was born in England. Southgate is a great manager and he taught me a lot in England. He gave me a lot of advice during that conversation, and I’m very grateful to him.

Besides the World Cup, what championship do you want to compete for?

I would love to win the Premier League, but I have to say that the Champions League is also what Manchester City want to compete, especially last season the team was very close to the Champions League final, so if the team can win the Champions League this season, I can be in the history of Manchester City Leave your name.

(Justin)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: